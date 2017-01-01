Mary Boshart, director of the Brookings-Harbor Community Helper Food Bank, didn’t have much hope of ever seeing the bank’s stolen van again, but on Wednesday it was found — parked about 340 miles away on a busy street in downtown Portland. “Visibly, it’s in good
The new year means a slate of new laws will take effect in Oregon. One example: Starting Jan. 1, it will be against the law to release sky lanterns in Oregon (see story on Page 3A). The 2016 legislation has approved a slew of new
The Brookings-Harbor boys basketball team’s week has been something of an eye-opening one. Days after falling 52-74 on the road to Hidden Valley, the Bruins (4-5) suffered another blowout loss (34-66) at home to Mazama (5-1) on Thursday night. For head coach Buell Gonzales Jr.,
Following their 63-67 overtime loss to Fortuna High Friday night, the Brookings-Harbor girls basketball heads hung low. But as head coach Chris Schofield saw it, there was no reason for the Bruins eyes to fall on the floor. Yes, the result was undesirable but the
The Bell and Whistle Coffee House, located at the Port of Brookings Harbor, has been sold again, the second transition of ownership for the port coffee shop in the past year. The new owner, Misty Crawford, has retained many of the shop’s employees and looks forward to implementing some new ideas. “I’m excited,” Crawford said. “We have big plans, but I’d also like to further
Known for painting ocean scenes that walk the line between abstract and realism, Brookings artist Spencer Reynolds, along with his wife Stacey, has spent the last year pursuing a new project: opening Semi Aquatic Gallery. A Brookings native, Spencer has lived many lives — selling his art at outdoor shows, traveling, working for educational media companies — but the gallery, located at 654 Chetco Avenue,
Driving down the road I spot a car with the window down and a dog sticking his head out, nose tilted at the sun, the breeze blowing through his fur and the look of pure joy on his face. The recognizable strains of Wagner’s majestic “Ride of the Valkyries” fill my head. I’m instantly jealous of this fortunate canine. In Curry County, with it’s lopsided
We’ve all heard of therapy animals, those calm dogs and cats that visit assisted living facilities to perk up the residents. Or the animals that ease the minds of veterans with PTSD. Or the dogs that accompany people into grocery stores because their owners claim
I have a particular affection for community newspapers, which is why I relish the time I get to spend with the archives of the Curry Coastal Pilot. Seventy years of newspapers chronicle the modern history of Brookings, Harbor, and Curry County and as I wrap
