All ocean crabbing has been closed along a 40-mile stretch of water from the north jetty in Coos Bay to Heceta Head north of Florence due to another outbreak of domoic acid, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Thursday. Elevated levels of domoic
On Monday, giggles could be heard emanating from the Oregon State University Extension office at the Event Center in Gold Beach. The group of 12- and 13-year-olds were having fun, to be sure, but they were taking their first steps toward closing the gap in
The Chetco and lower Rogue rivers continue to thrill winter steelhead aficionados, with an occasional monster steelie being caught. Last week, at least two 18-pound hatchery metalheads were caught on the Chetco. I saw one of them and it was monstrous! The Chetco Steelheadzilla was
After several weeks of high and turbid water conditions that contained lots of runoff due to melting snowpack and recent rains, several Oregon south coast rivers finally pulled into shape, enough to give side-drifters, bank fishermen and boaters a refresher course in how to catch
Rogue Credit Union finished 2016 with the highest membership growth and asset growth it’s experienced in 30 years, officials announced last week. Rogue Credit Union, which has branches in Brookings, Harbor Gold Beach and Crescent City, “has continued to increase its footprint in Southern Oregon,
The Bell and Whistle Coffee House, located at the Port of Brookings Harbor, has been sold again, the second transition of ownership for the port coffee shop in the past year. The new owner, Misty Crawford, has retained many of the shop’s employees and looks forward to implementing some new ideas. “I’m excited,” Crawford said. “We have big plans, but I’d also like to further
I’ve decided winter’s over. Yup. Had enough rain. Tired of trekking mud into the house. Fed up with dragging my cat out for walks. I made this decision not because the calendar changed from January to February, nor because a coworker cheerfully announced that there
Issues with Trump Last Wednesday’s opinion page held two Trumpist letters, one praising the “wonderful” new president for immediately going to work fulfilling his promises. The other pulls out and dusts off the “whiner” label that Democrats endured throughout the wonderful presidency of George II.
The Azalea Quilt Guild presents its 2017 Opportunity Quilt, which will be raffled during the 34th annual Azalea Festival quilt show. The show, titled “Local Color,” will be Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28. The drawing will be on show’s final day. The
Monday, Feb. 6 Brothers Reed performs at 6 p.m. at 101 Bar and Grill, 98141 W. Benham Lane, Harbor. Creative Mondays takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Crescent Harbor Gallery, 140 Marine Way, Crescent City. Attendees may come for only part
