FLOOD WATCH: With another 2 to 4 inches of rain likely this afternoon through Tuesday, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Curry and Josephine counties. Track Oregon flood watches here: http://1.usa.gov/1EM7qNl "Heavy rain can trigger landslides," says Ali Ryan Hansen, communications
Oregon crab fishermen Friday came to an agreement with processors, ending an 11-day strike over the cost companies will pay this season for their harvest. In December, processors — primarily Pacific Choice Seafood, the largest on the West Coast — agreed to $3 a pound,
Seas as flat as a sheet of liquid mercury beckoned anglers to trip the lingasaur fantastic out of the Port of Brookings-Harbor last week. The extra-calm ocean conditions also tempted a few surfperch aficionados to slay the fatted redtail in beaches ranging from Crissey Field near the California/Oregon border clear up to the Nesika Beach Wayside north of Gold Beach. On Wednesday I arrived at
A pair of Brookings-Harbor High athletes have been invited to compete overseas in the Down Under Sports Tournament hosted on the Gold Coast in Australia. Both Kia Collins and Jayden Greene have been invited to represent Oregon and the Pacific Conference Track and Field Team.
The Bell and Whistle Coffee House, located at the Port of Brookings Harbor, has been sold again, the second transition of ownership for the port coffee shop in the past year. The new owner, Misty Crawford, has retained many of the shop’s employees and looks forward to implementing some new ideas. “I’m excited,” Crawford said. “We have big plans, but I’d also like to further
Known for painting ocean scenes that walk the line between abstract and realism, Brookings artist Spencer Reynolds, along with his wife Stacey, has spent the last year pursuing a new project: opening Semi Aquatic Gallery. A Brookings native, Spencer has lived many lives — selling his art at outdoor shows, traveling, working for educational media companies — but the gallery, located at 654 Chetco Avenue,
Obnoxious park signs I haven’t been to the Christmas light display in Azalea Park for a few years. It was obnoxious to see that each set of Christmas lights were blocked by billboards advertising businesses and self-patting on the back by others. They have turned
Driving home from Portland Monday night, in the blizzard, was quite the adventure. Ahhh! Brought me right back to my snow and ice-driving days in Colorado! I’m tough. I can do this, I thought, as I set out over Highway 199. I’m Colorado-tough, which is
Three important matters found their way onto the pages of the Pilot in the fall of 1947: taxes, a landmark decision about Indian lands, and the arrival of a new-fangled invention in Brookings. Also worth noting, a young man named Gene Gould — who graduated
A cotton flag that flew on the flagstaff at Chetco Activity Center was lowered for the last time Thursday by members of the U.S. Coast Guard Station Chetco River. Five years of wind and rain have taken its toll as the fly end was in
