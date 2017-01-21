Citizens along the Oregon and California coasts were encouraged to grab their cameras and shoot history in the making at beaches and estuaries as part of King Tide Day earlier this week. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s website said king tides occur once or twice
The annual Point-In-Time survey will be held throughout the county Jan. 27 to count homeless people in hopes of obtaining funds for services for them. Those willing to be counted are urged to go to the Coast Community Health Center in Port Orford, to the
What happened last week to northern California and southern Oregon rivers was somewhat similar to Isaac Newton’s supposed gravitational quotation where he’s been loosely quoted to say, “Whatever comes up must come down.” Tada! The law of gravity was explained. Only the phenomenon that happened in the last seven days to local-area rivers like the lower Rogue, Chetco and Smith, which was caused by fresh-packed
The Brookings-Harbor boys and girls basketball teams opened up Far West League play against Marshfield High on Friday night, with both Bruin teams falling to the Pirates. Girls: Bruins 37, Pirates 41 Although they came out firing on all cylinders, the Bruins struggled to maintain
The Bell and Whistle Coffee House, located at the Port of Brookings Harbor, has been sold again, the second transition of ownership for the port coffee shop in the past year. The new owner, Misty Crawford, has retained many of the shop’s employees and looks forward to implementing some new ideas. “I’m excited,” Crawford said. “We have big plans, but I’d also like to further
Known for painting ocean scenes that walk the line between abstract and realism, Brookings artist Spencer Reynolds, along with his wife Stacey, has spent the last year pursuing a new project: opening Semi Aquatic Gallery. A Brookings native, Spencer has lived many lives — selling his art at outdoor shows, traveling, working for educational media companies — but the gallery, located at 654 Chetco Avenue,
The Republican Party platform has supported liquidation of federal land by giving it away, and on opening day of the new Congress, the House of Representatives began paving the way to do just that. Buried in a package of House rule changes on Jan. 3,
I have a teenager daughter. When did that happen? I’m not old enough to have a teenager. Neither is my wife. I’m still 26 years old — in my mind. In reality, I’m 49. I’m still trying to figure out life for myself. Now I have to do the same for a teenager? Yeah, right. As a newly-minted teen, my 13-year-old daughter Alia has already
Saturday, Jan. 21 The annual Packys will be awarded at 7 p.m. at the Chetco Playhouse, 1240 Chetco Ave., Brookings. Awards will be given for the best of the Chetco Pelican Players’ 2016 season. Admission is $10. For more information, call 541-469-1857. Lon Goddard performs
Local musicians Cliff Stansell and Erik Thomas will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Curry Public Library, 94341 Third St., Gold Beach. Admission is free. Stansell was born and raised in Gold Beach into a musical family. At the age of 13, he began playing guitar. In his early 20s he acquired a banjo, mandolin, dobro and, finally, a fiddle. These days, he
