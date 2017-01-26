Brookings-Harbor boys basketball

The Brookings-Harbor boys basketball team will have to wait another for their first conference win, as the Bruins were unable to contain the offensive prowess of North Bend in a 33-47 loss Tuesday night at home. During the first quarter, the Bruins kept pace with the Bulldogs, only trailing by one possession (11-14) at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter however, ...MORE