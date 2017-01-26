An estimated 275 people in Brookings and another 200 in Port Orford took to the streets Saturday in support of women’s, civil, religious, environmental and other rights the day after Donald Trump was inaugurated into office. The local marches coincided with the main one on
Thursday, Jan. 19 Sheann Dawn Martinez, 30,of Brookings; for third-degree criminal mischief; forced released. Steven Anthony Agguire, 38, of Gold Beach; sanction for probation violation; no bail. Friday, Jan. 20 Aaron Daniel Dunay, 25, of Harbor; warrant for criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct; bail set
The Brookings-Harbor boys basketball team will have to wait another for their first conference win, as the Bruins were unable to contain the offensive prowess of North Bend in a 33-47 loss Tuesday night at home. During the first quarter, the Bruins kept pace with the Bulldogs, only trailing by one possession (11-14) at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter however,
For the Brookings-Harbor girls basketball team, Tuesday night’s game against North Bend featured the same old song and dance. Throughout the season thus far, the Bruins have constantly fell behind early only to play catch up in the next two quarters. And upon finally evening
The Bell and Whistle Coffee House, located at the Port of Brookings Harbor, has been sold again, the second transition of ownership for the port coffee shop in the past year. The new owner, Misty Crawford, has retained many of the shop’s employees and looks forward to implementing some new ideas. “I’m excited,” Crawford said. “We have big plans, but I’d also like to further
Known for painting ocean scenes that walk the line between abstract and realism, Brookings artist Spencer Reynolds, along with his wife Stacey, has spent the last year pursuing a new project: opening Semi Aquatic Gallery. A Brookings native, Spencer has lived many lives — selling his art at outdoor shows, traveling, working for educational media companies — but the gallery, located at 654 Chetco Avenue,
Not alone My deepest apology for not showing up to the Women’s March in Brookings on Jan. 21. I have to say after watching the late news Friday night, I went to bed. The next morning I turned the TV. On C-span I finally saw
The Republican Party platform has supported liquidation of federal land by giving it away, and on opening day of the new Congress, the House of Representatives began paving the way to do just that. Buried in a package of House rule changes on Jan. 3,
Wednesday, Jan. 25 South Coast Linux Users Group meets at 7 p.m. in the Chetco Community Public Library Annex, 402 Alder St., Brookings.For more information, call 541-251-3680 or send email to pyewhite@gmail.com. Job interviewing skills and resume writing, presented by Gerry Livingston, is from 6
Wednesday, Jan. 25 Chetco Photographers Association meets at 6:30 p.m. at Manley Art Center and Gallery, 433 Oak St., Brookings. The club also meets on the first and third Fridays. Anyone interested in photography is welcome to attend either meeting. Gil Kirk performs vocals and
