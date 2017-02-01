Mike Steevens stares into the dense redwood forest east of Alfred Loeb State Park, dreaming. He dreams about the steep trail he thinks would be better if it followed the old Conservation Corps cat-skid track along the contour of the hillside. He thinks about removing
...MORE
After months of workshops and consultations, architect Scott Stolarczyk has developed a conceptual idea for a recreation center focused around the Brookings municipal swimming pool proposed by the Friends of Brookings-Harbor Aquatics Center (FBHAC). The group has been working for about two years to determine
...MORE
After several weeks of high and turbid water conditions that contained lots of runoff due to melting snowpack and recent rains, several Oregon south coast rivers finally pulled into shape, enough to give side-drifters, bank fishermen and boaters a refresher course in how to catch
...MORE
Boys Basketball After dropping their first four games of conference, the Brookings-Harbor boys basketball team picked up their Far West League win Friday night against South Umpqua. With the win, the Bruins improve to 7-11 overall and 1-4 in conference, while the Lancers drop to
...MORE
Rogue Credit Union finished 2016 with the highest membership growth and asset growth it’s experienced in 30 years, officials announced last week. Rogue Credit Union, which has branches in Brookings, Harbor Gold Beach and Crescent City, “has continued to increase its footprint in Southern Oregon,
...MORE
The Bell and Whistle Coffee House, located at the Port of Brookings Harbor, has been sold again, the second transition of ownership for the port coffee shop in the past year. The new owner, Misty Crawford, has retained many of the shop’s employees and looks forward to implementing some new ideas. “I’m excited,” Crawford said. “We have big plans, but I’d also like to further
...MORE
A MORAL IMPERATIVE Understanding climate change should be a moral imperative. Recent action from President Trump’s administration devalues this information by erasing valid scientific research from government websites. Agencies like the EPA are where a citizen should go to acquire information on climate change. We
...MORE
The Oregon School Boards Association (OSBA) has launched the “Get on Board” campaign to encourage community members to run for school board positions throughout the state. It’s a worthwhile endeavor, and we’d like to take it one step further, encouraging Curry County residents to seek
...MORE
O ften an afterthought in contemporary home construction, the generic landscape is typically both unimaginative and uninspiring. Fortunately, there are options awaiting the more adventurous. Edible landscaping can beautify the yard, supply food and inspire a homeowner for years. This practical approach involves the integration
...MORE
Wednesday, Feb. 1 Gil Kirk performs vocals and piano at 6 p.m. at Sebastian’s Seafood Grill, 16011 Boat Basin Road, Harbor. He also performs from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. For information, call 541-412-7977. Thursday, Feb. 2 Jazz with Jerry performs at 7
...MORE