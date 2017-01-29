Sales tax revenues on recreational marijuana in Oregon in 2016 topped $60.1 million in the first year since the sale of the herb was permitted by law. “Wow,” said Briget Pryor, who with her husband, Jason, owns High Tide Wellness Center in Harbor. “That’s pretty
photos in downloads Female veterans face barriers to health care Critics say VA not responsive to women’s needs By Tara Bannow, The Bulletin, @tarabannow Rhonda Gleason thought the Veterans Affairs doctor wasn’t listening. Turns out, she was right. She’d driven more than three hours from
After several weeks of high and turbid water conditions that contained lots of runoff due to melting snowpack and recent rains, several Oregon south coast rivers finally pulled into shape, enough to give side-drifters, bank fishermen and boaters a refresher course in how to catch
Boys Basketball After dropping their first four games of conference, the Brookings-Harbor boys basketball team picked up their Far West League win Friday night against South Umpqua. With the win, the Bruins improve to 7-11 overall and 1-4 in conference, while the Lancers drop to
The Bell and Whistle Coffee House, located at the Port of Brookings Harbor, has been sold again, the second transition of ownership for the port coffee shop in the past year. The new owner, Misty Crawford, has retained many of the shop’s employees and looks forward to implementing some new ideas. “I’m excited,” Crawford said. “We have big plans, but I’d also like to further
Known for painting ocean scenes that walk the line between abstract and realism, Brookings artist Spencer Reynolds, along with his wife Stacey, has spent the last year pursuing a new project: opening Semi Aquatic Gallery. A Brookings native, Spencer has lived many lives — selling his art at outdoor shows, traveling, working for educational media companies — but the gallery, located at 654 Chetco Avenue,
The Oregon School Boards Association (OSBA) has launched the “Get on Board” campaign to encourage community members to run for school board positions throughout the state. It’s a worthwhile endeavor, and we’d like to take it one step further, encouraging Curry County residents to seek
Trump’s nomination President Trump says he will name his pick to fill the late Antonin Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court as early as next week. Two contenders for the seat have emerged: Judge Neil Gorsuch and Judge William Pryor Jr. Judge Neil Gorsuch is
Anyone who has cared for an elderly family member can attest that sometimes it can be a 24/7 task, and a welcome break is always needed. This is why organizations, such as Time Out for Me, exist — to give a caregiver respite. The local
Monday, Jan. 30 Creative Mondays takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Crescent Harbor Gallery, 140 Marine Way, Crescent City. Attendees may come for only part of the day if desired; a 3 p.m. critique is encouraged. This is not limited to
