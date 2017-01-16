The pilot of a single-engine plane that left North Bend this morning is believed to be dead after his aircraft crashed on the beach near Cape Blanco Lighthouse at noon today. At 1:15 p.m. the crew of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter searching for the
What happened last week to northern California and southern Oregon rivers was somewhat similar to Isaac Newton’s supposed gravitational quotation where he’s been loosely quoted to say, “Whatever comes up must come down.” Tada! The law of gravity was explained. Only the phenomenon that happened in the last seven days to local-area rivers like the lower Rogue, Chetco and Smith, which was caused by fresh-packed
The Brookings-Harbor boys and girls basketball teams opened up Far West League play against Marshfield High on Friday night, with both Bruin teams falling to the Pirates. Girls: Bruins 37, Pirates 41 Although they came out firing on all cylinders, the Bruins struggled to maintain
The Bell and Whistle Coffee House, located at the Port of Brookings Harbor, has been sold again, the second transition of ownership for the port coffee shop in the past year. The new owner, Misty Crawford, has retained many of the shop’s employees and looks forward to implementing some new ideas. “I’m excited,” Crawford said. “We have big plans, but I’d also like to further
Known for painting ocean scenes that walk the line between abstract and realism, Brookings artist Spencer Reynolds, along with his wife Stacey, has spent the last year pursuing a new project: opening Semi Aquatic Gallery. A Brookings native, Spencer has lived many lives — selling his art at outdoor shows, traveling, working for educational media companies — but the gallery, located at 654 Chetco Avenue,
Need some help Natures Coastal Holiday is the group that organizes the light show in Azalea Park each December. We just wrapped up our 20th year. I want to personally shout out a big “thank you” to all the businesses, civic groups and individuals that
It’s time once again to fill out reams of paperwork and sign up for something called “benefits.” This shouldn’t take long! I thought. They should just roll over from last year, right? No, no, you simpleton. Start with the directions: “If you have worked since
Brian Scott Gallery is hosting a Winter Warmer Art Event from 4 to 6 p.m. today (Jan. 14). The featured artist will be Roy Hale, a photographer, painter and chaplain with the Curry County Jail. Hale will talk about his photographic techniques, his creative images on canvas and his specialty pieces. Music will be performed by Spectrum Sounds. The Winter Warmer Art Event takes the
The Ellensburg Theater Company held its annual all-you-can-eat pizza fundraiser at Sunset Family Pizza in Gold Beach Wednesday. The restaurant staff had assembly lines making pizza and putting them into ovens nonstop while lines of theater supporters enjoyed an Italian feast. Sue Baczik, organizer for
